Sri Lanka 16/1 after 4.1

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat

Galle International Stadium

1st ODI



Tendai Chatara to Kusal Mendis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tiripano.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tiripano.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Burl.Wide Tendai Chatara to Kusal Mendis. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Moor.OUT! Caught. Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, off stump backing away driving, to cover, by Burl. Zimbabwe get an early strike! A decent wicket to grab as Dickwella can be a dangerous customer once he gets himself in. An ultra aggressive shot here, as the left hander clears the front leg to smash it through the offside. It plinks off the bottom end of the bat and loops up to cover for the catch.Donald Tiripano to Niroshan Dickwella. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Burl.Donald Tiripano to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Williams.FOUR! Donald Tiripano to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Very controlled shot from Dickwella. He opens up the face of the bat and uses the pace of the ball. Guided past backward point for four more.Donald Tiripano to Niroshan Dickwella. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Mire.Donald Tiripano to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Donald Tiripano to Niroshan Dickwella. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.FOUR! Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Floated up to the bat by Chatara and Gunathilaka strokes it away for the first boundary of the day. Just a forward press to transfer the weight into the ball, and he threads it into the gap.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Seaming away back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Butt.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Seaming away back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Donald Tiripano to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Cremer.Donald Tiripano to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.APPEAL! Donald Tiripano to Danushka Gunathilaka. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, direct hit by Mire, appeal made for Run Out. Good running from the Sri Lankan openers. Danushka taps the ball to mid on, and sets off for the single instantly. Mire does well to get the direct hit, but is too slow to get to the ball, so the batsman gets home.Donald Tiripano to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Burl.Donald Tiripano to Niroshan Dickwella. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ervine.NEW BALL. Donald Tiripano to Niroshan Dickwella. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tiripano.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Cremer.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Cremer.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Williams.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.Tendai Chatara to Danushka Gunathilaka. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Moor.NEW BALL. Tendai Chatara to Niroshan Dickwella. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to leg slip for 1 run, mis-fielded by Moor.