England Innings 55/1 after 13.1

Day 3 Session 2: England require another 52 runs with 9 wickets remaining

Lord's, London

3rd Test - Live



Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Gabriel.Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs.Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid wicket for no runs, mis-fielded by Bishoo, fielded by Hope.Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs.Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. Seaming away length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs.Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs.Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs.Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 2 runs, shy attempt by Holder, overthrow by Holder.Devendra Bishoo to Mark Stoneman. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Devendra Bishoo to Mark Stoneman. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hope.Devendra Bishoo to Mark Stoneman. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Bishoo, fielded by Holder.Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chase.Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.FOUR! Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Slapped away with authority. There has been plenty of bad balls in this short period and Stoneman has latched onto every one.Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs.Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.FOUR! Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Poor ball and slammed away. That will give Westley some confidence.Devendra Bishoo to Mark Stoneman. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Gabriel.Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Chase.Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs.Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Mark Stoneman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to deep mid wicket for 1 run.Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.Devendra Bishoo to Tom Westley. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Chase.OUT! L.B.W. Devendra Bishoo to Alastair Cook. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad. Very good start for Bishoo. Pitches in line and spins back into Cook, beating the bat and striking the front pad. The finger goes up straight away and after a chat Cook decides to walk off.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Holder.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, bat-pad to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to gully for no runs, fielded by Hope.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chase.Jason Holder to Alastair Cook. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to long on for 3 runs, fielded by Chase.Shannon Gabriel to Mark Stoneman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Blackwood.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.APPEAL! Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Not much of an appeal from anyone else but the bowler. Seemed to be going over the stumps.Shannon Gabriel to Mark Stoneman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Holder.Jason Holder to Alastair Cook. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Jason Holder to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Bishoo.Jason Holder to Alastair Cook. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.Jason Holder to Mark Stoneman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Jason Holder to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Blackwood.Jason Holder to Alastair Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Hope.Shannon Gabriel to Mark Stoneman. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Holder.Shannon Gabriel to Mark Stoneman. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Mark Stoneman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Chase.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.FOUR! Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Alastair Cook at his best, driving through the covers with perfect balance.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Blackwood.Kemar Roach to Mark Stoneman. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Mark Stoneman. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Mark Stoneman. Out-swinging yorker, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.Kemar Roach to Mark Stoneman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Mark Stoneman. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.FOUR! Kemar Roach to Mark Stoneman. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. A touch of swing but that helps Stoneman find the middle of the bat.Shannon Gabriel to Mark Stoneman. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 3 runs, run save by Chase, fielded by Roach.Shannon Gabriel to Mark Stoneman. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.Shannon Gabriel to Mark Stoneman. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.FOUR! Shannon Gabriel to Mark Stoneman. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Lovely start to the innings. Slightly overpitched and Stoneman punches it down the ground showing the maker's name.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to slips for 1 run, mis-fielded by Powell.NEW BALL. Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) past fine leg for 4 runs.OUT! Bowled. James Anderson to Kemar Roach. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed.How good is this man? Nips it back between bat and pad and smashes the leg stump to finish with figures of 7-42, which is a career best. Phenomenal bowling from England's number one. Cook and Stoneman jog off needing 107 runs to win the game and the series with time not an issue. Shai Hope tried to put up a fight with a classy 62 but in the end the bowlers were too good. Windies will be hoping for some overcast conditions and a hooping ball to get a win out of this.Stuart Broad to Shannon Gabriel. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Stuart Broad to Shannon Gabriel. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Stuart Broad to Shannon Gabriel. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shannon Gabriel. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Broad.APPEAL! OUT changed by umpire to NOT OUT after REFERRAL. Stuart Broad to Shannon Gabriel. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Bairstow, appeal made for Caught. Very nearly a king pair for Gabriel. The finger goes up after a sound was heard but there is a big gap between the bat and ball . What made the noise was the ball brushing the back leg on the way through to Bairstow.OUT! Caught. Stuart Broad to Jason Holder. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, by Anderson. Short ball does the trick for Broad. It was onto Holder quicker than he was expecting and he looped up a simple chance to Anderson who took a gentle jog from his position. 106 run lead with one wicket left.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roland-Jones.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Anderson.FOUR! James Anderson to Jason Holder. Yorker, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Nice work from Holder to squeeze the yorker fine down the legside.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Westley.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Stuart Broad to Kemar Roach. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs.Stuart Broad to Kemar Roach. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Stuart Broad to Kemar Roach. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.Stuart Broad to Kemar Roach. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Malan.Stuart Broad to Kemar Roach. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, hit body past fine leg for 4 runs.Stuart Broad to Kemar Roach. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Malan.James Anderson to Kemar Roach. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, thick edge to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kemar Roach. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, run save by Stoneman.Stuart Broad to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.FOUR! Stuart Broad to Jason Holder. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Pretty close to the middle of the bat. Eased through the covers all across the outfield.Stuart Broad to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kemar Roach. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roland-Jones.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! James Anderson to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Squirted away down to third man. The captain is going to have to try and shepherd the tail to a respectable lead.James Anderson to Kemar Roach. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for 1 run, shy attempt by Malan.OUT! Bowled. James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed. Second of the over. Angling in from around the wicket and Bishoo plays inside the line of the ball. Kisses the outside of off stump and Jimmy has six.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.OUT! Caught. James Anderson to Shai Hope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Bairstow. Such a good nut to get Hope. There was nothing he could do as the ball targeted the top of off stump and then nipped away to take the edge. It needed something brilliant to dismiss Shai Hope. Another five wicket haul for Jimmy at Lord's.Stuart Broad to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Jason Holder. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Stuart Broad to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malan.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Anderson.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Roland-Jones.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Joe Root to Jason Holder. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to slips for 2 runs, dropped catch by Cook, fielded by Anderson.Sharp chance at the end of the session to Cook. The ball has flown to him at second slip and he doesn't get a hand to it, instead gets struck on the shin. England will be happy with how they have done though after restricting Windies to 153-6 which is only an 82 run lead. Shai Hope has been the shining light for West Indies and he has reached 60 not out but too many wickets have fallen around him. Join us again in 40 minutes.Joe Root to Jason Holder. Off break yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Root.Joe Root to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs.Joe Root to Shai Hope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Roland-Jones.Joe Root to Shai Hope. Off break full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs.Joe Root to Shai Hope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Anderson.Moeen Ali to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow. Looks like the final over before Lunch coming up.Moeen Ali to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Shai Hope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run.Moeen Ali to Shai Hope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Moeen Ali to Shai Hope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Moeen Ali to Shai Hope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cook.Toby Roland-Jones to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.Toby Roland-Jones to Jason Holder. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs.Toby Roland-Jones to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs.Toby Roland-Jones to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.Toby Roland-Jones to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.Toby Roland-Jones to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Shai Hope. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Root.Moeen Ali to Jason Holder. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Roland-Jones.Moeen Ali to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Moeen Ali to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Moeen Ali to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Excellent use of the wrists to be able to carve the ball behind point.Moeen Ali to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.FOUR! Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Smacked away to the rope. Hope is taking advantage of anything loose and seems to like the look of Roland-Jones.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Classy half-century from Shai Hope once again. Brought up with a whip of the wrists and the ball races away to the rope.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Eased square of the wicket. Great timing from Hope after being patient waiting for the bad ball to come.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, shy attempt by Stokes.Toby Roland-Jones to Jason Holder. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Toby Roland-Jones to Jason Holder. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Toby Roland-Jones to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs.Toby Roland-Jones to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge in the air uncontrolled to cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Toby Roland-Jones to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.Toby Roland-Jones to Jason Holder. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.OUT! Caught. Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to silly mid on, by Broad. Third time lucky for Stuart Broad, but he couldn't drop this. Spliced straight up after the short ball was onto him too quickly. 52-6.Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Ben Stokes to Shane Dowrich. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Anderson, fielded by Stoneman.Ben Stokes to Shane Dowrich. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malan.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Too short from Roland-Jones and Dowrich is onto it incredibly quick.Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.Ben Stokes to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Ben Stokes to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Ben Stokes to Shane Dowrich. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Ben Stokes to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Ben Stokes to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. All timing from Dowrich. He didn't have to use any power just place the bat in the line of the ball.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.APPEAL! Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Broad was very confident with this appeal, unfortunately the umpire wasn't. It was going over so a very good decision from Marais Erasmus.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Shane Dowrich. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Stokes.FOUR! James Anderson to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Played with soft hands and Dowrich is off the mark. Bairstow gives it a chase but even he can't cut it off. Windies are theoretically 41-5.James Anderson to Shane Dowrich. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Shane Dowrich. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Shane Dowrich. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malan.Stuart Broad to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to silly mid off for no runs, dropped catch by Broad, fielded by Ali. Another one gone down. This was a lot tougher for Broad in his follow-through but it didn't come back with much speed.Stuart Broad to Shane Dowrich. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.Stuart Broad to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Stuart Broad to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Broad.Stuart Broad to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.Stuart Broad to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Malan.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Short, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Broad.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Stuart Broad to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roland-Jones.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.James Anderson to Shane Dowrich. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.OUT! Caught. James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Bairstow. Jimmy is on fire this morning. Another edge through to Bairstow after Blackwood went after a wide delivery. He wasn't in any position to play the shot and with a touch of movement away he couldn't find the middle of the bat.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Stuart Broad to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roland-Jones.Stuart Broad to Jermaine Blackwood. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.APPEAL! OUT changed by umpire to NOT OUT after REFERRAL. Stuart Broad to Jermaine Blackwood. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. England think they have another but Blackwood has asked for the review immediately. There were two sounds which the umpire thought was both pads but it turns out to be a thin inside edge.Stuart Broad to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Broad. Tight stuff from the two England opening bowlers.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Anderson.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Broad.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, leading edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air under control to mid off for 2 runs, dropped catch by Broad, fielded by Roland-Jones. Put down by Broad. Came at him at a good height and should have been taken. He beats the turf in frustration.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Stoneman.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.APPEAL! Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Stokes, appeal made for L.B.W. Slightly hopeful from England, going way down and over the top. England have also used up all of their reviews.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Broad.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Anderson.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to extra cover for no runs, run save by Broad.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Westley.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Root.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Anderson.James Anderson to Jermaine Blackwood. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.OUT! Caught. James Anderson to Roston Chase. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Bairstow. It's that man again. Jimmy strikes in his first over with Chase feeling for one outside his off stump. Big nick off the bat and Bairstow takes a very smart catch low down to his right.James Anderson to Roston Chase. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Hello and welcome to day three. England are just in the driving seat after three late wickets but a couple of good partnerships from the Windies will bring them right back into this game. The one thing in their favour is the overhead conditions which look beautiful for batting and Shai Hope has looked in wonderful touch this tour. Could be a fascinating day.Stuart Broad to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Historic day at Lord's. James Anderson, the first England bowler to take 500 Test match wickets. West Indies have fought hard in that last session in testing conditions, Shai Hope and Kieran Powell in particular. This game is well in the balance and can go either way.Stuart Broad to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.Stuart Broad to Roston Chase. Short, outside off stump swayed away, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Roston Chase. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Stuart Broad to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.Stuart Broad to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Anderson.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.James Anderson to Shai Hope. In-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Stokes.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Change of ends for Anderson. Maybe the slope is what is causing him to enter the danger area and therefore a change of ends would stop him from doing so. The warnings follow him however.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roland-Jones.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Seaming in short, outside off stump ducked, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Wide, long half volley from Broad. The loosener is easily put away by Hope.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. Short, outside off stump ducked, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Broad.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Malan.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Anderson.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Shai Hope showing excellent balance at the crease and he just leans on that delivery and it flies to the fence.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.James Anderson to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to deep cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. James Anderson to Roston Chase. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Anderson having to bowl from wider on the crease to avoid being taken out of the attack, creates and angle at which it is easy for Marais Erasmus to turn down that appeal. Joe Root is adamant that it is out and reviews immediately. Hawk Eye again shows the ball to be missing leg.James Anderson to Roston Chase. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Second official warning for James Anderson. Another and he is out of the attack.James Anderson to Roston Chase. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Roston Chase. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Broad.APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Good decision by Chris Gaffaney. He's had a good game. Stokes beats Hope and wraps him on the pad but the angle he creates means the ball is going down leg. England review but again, Hawk Eye shows the ball to be going down.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Stokes.James Anderson to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.James Anderson to Roston Chase. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.Anderson gets a first official warning for running on the danger area.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Ali, fielded by Broad.FOUR! James Anderson to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs. Very close to dragging to ball onto leg stump. A big drive from Hope, was too close to him and he gets an inside edge. Hands on heads from the England boys.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Westley.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Seaming in length ball, off stump no foot movement flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malan.James Anderson to Roston Chase. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Roston Chase. In-swinging back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.OUT! Bowled. James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed. Absolute beauty! Angled in at the batsmen, pitches, and seams away like an off break. The just clips the off stump bail, Powell stood motionless, holding the pose. He was looking in good touch but still no fifty after 27 innings for Powell.FOUR! James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Long half volley from Anderson and Powell punches the ball back straight towards him. Half stop, half skip out of the way from the England bowler.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Hope played the ball late and with soft hands agin. The ball runs away to the vacant third man region for four.Big cheer from the crowd as Anderson is announced to be strating new spell.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Short, outside off stump ducked, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Short, outside off stump ducked, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. High class shot from Hope. Solid drive on the up through the gap between extra cover and mid off.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.FOUR! Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. A bit of width and Powell gets on top of the bounce to push the ball thorugh the covers to the fence.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Length ball, to leg on the front foot, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Very overpitched by TRJ and Powell can put his hands through that one. Drilled away to the boundary.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Stokes gets the outside edge but Powell plays it with soft hands so the ball runs away to the third man boundary.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.FOUR! Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Teasing chase for the sub fielder (Woakes) as the ball runs away up the slope and slows down considerably before trickling into the rope. Overpitched by TRJ and Hope is quick to drive.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, bat-pad to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. In-swinging yorker, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to silly point for no runs.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Stokes.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. In-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Ben Stokes' despairing dive can't stop that. A half volley that's punched straight back past the bowler to the rope.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Broad.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. The bouncer from Broad does not get high enough and it's easily pulled away by Powell and he splits the two fielders in the deep.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Roland-Jones.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to third man for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Westley, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.OUT! L.B.W. Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Stuart Broad to Kyle Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, hit pad. Broad angling the ball back into the pads of Kyle Hope, it seems to beat him for pace and looked out in real time. He decides to refer but it always seemed like a wasted review, Umpire Gaffaney hasn't got a lot wrong all game. Three red lights on review and he has to walk. Really good length by Broad and he needs to bowl more deliveries in that area.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.Stuart Broad to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Broad.Stuart Broad to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Stuart Broad to Kyle Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.FOUR! Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Too straight from Broad and Powell whips it off his pads with ease.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kyle Hope. Out-swinging back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kyle Hope. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Stuart Broad to Kyle Hope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow. Broad all over Kyle Hope here but just can't find the edge.Stuart Broad to Kyle Hope. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kyle Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Stuart Broad to Kyle Hope. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, overthrow by Broad, fielded by Malan.James Anderson to Kyle Hope. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Powell flashes at this one and it's no where near catchable. It goes very quicky over the slips ad to the third man boundary.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to slips for no runs, dropped catch by Stokes. One Ben Stokes hsould've had. The ball just seasm away from Powell and goes straight to Stokes at fourth slip. He doesn't lay a finger on it as it smashes him in the chest and falls to the floor.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.OUT! Bowled. James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed. There we go, 500 Test match wickets for James Anderson! Excellent delivery that swings back through the gate and pegs the middle stump well back. The first Englishman to the milestone, only the sixth man ever and the third seamer on an elite list of players.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kraigg Brathwaite. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Broad.FOUR! Stuart Broad to Kraigg Brathwaite. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Too full, too straight. Flicked away off his pads to the square leg boundary.Stuart Broad to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Anderson.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.NEW BALL. James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.OUT! Caught. Jason Holder to Stuart Broad. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to wicketkeeper, by Dowrich. Not a massive celebration from the West Indies there. Broad gfor a wilkd swipe and a very fine edge just carries through to the 'keeper.Some very valuable runs from the lower order for England there and gets them a very useful lead as well as a solid knock from Ben Stokes.Kemar Roach was pick of the bowlers with his 5-fer, closely followed by Holder who, again, kept things tight at one end. Only the three seamers used by the West Indies.Now we wait until after tea to see if Jimmy Anderson can pick up his 500th Test wicket. With conditions still possibly favouring the bowlers, will the odd bit of sunshine that keeps peeping through make batting easier?Jason Holder to Stuart Broad. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to James Anderson. Short, down leg side on the back foot Fended, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.Jason Holder to James Anderson. Seaming in length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to James Anderson. Short, to leg on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Hope.Kemar Roach to James Anderson. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Blackwood.Kemar Roach to James Anderson. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track Slog, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.Kemar Roach to James Anderson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Hope.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, hit body to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Dowrich.SIX! Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, thick edge in the air under control over deep backward point for 6 runs. Slashed away by Broad, short and wide from Roach and right in Broad's arc.Jason Holder to James Anderson. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Chase.Jason Holder to James Anderson. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Stuart Broad. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control to long off for 3 runs, fielded by Gabriel. The ball plugs as it lands, Gabriel catches up with ball as it stops 10 yards from the boundary.Jason Holder to Stuart Broad. Half volley, middle stump backing away pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Jason Holder to James Anderson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Blackwood.FOUR! Jason Holder to James Anderson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Classic cover drive on the up from Anderson, classy shot.SIX! Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over deep cover for 6 runs. He gives himself room again and connects with it well to get it over the cover boundary.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.FOUR! Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Stuart Broad throwing everything at the ball now. A short-ish ball that he tries to slap back over the bowler's head. A thick edge takes it over the slips.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump backing away Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Short, outside off stump backing away cutting, in the air under control to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Blackwood.Jason Holder to Stuart Broad. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot pulling, bottom edge to silly mid on for 1 run, overthrow by Holder, fielded by Bishoo.Jason Holder to Stuart Broad. Yorker, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.Jason Holder to James Anderson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, leading edge to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Chase.OUT! Caught. Jason Holder to Toby Roland-Jones. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to gully, by Hope. TRJ drawn into the shot and he goes hard at the ball. The ball flies quickly to gully who grasps the ball at waist height.Jason Holder to Toby Roland-Jones. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Jason Holder to Toby Roland-Jones. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Out-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Chase.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump backing away Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Jason Holder to Toby Roland-Jones. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.Jason Holder to Stuart Broad. Length ball, outside off stump backing away Slog, inside edge to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Blackwood.FOUR! Jason Holder to Stuart Broad. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Broad happy to take on the short ball with Holder not being as quick as the other two seamers. He splits the two fielders in the deep perfectly.Jason Holder to Stuart Broad. Seaming away short, down leg side on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Stuart Broad. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Stuart Broad. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the front foot, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Toby Roland-Jones. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roach.Kemar Roach to Toby Roland-Jones. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, dropped catch by Dowrich, fielded by Powell. Regulation catch for Dowrich that he's put down. That ball just bounced a little more than expected and it went quickly to the 'keeper, nonetheless, it should've been taken.FOUR! Kemar Roach to Toby Roland-Jones. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Cut away by TRJ, not very far away from Chase's left hand for the catch.Kemar Roach to Toby Roland-Jones. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Toby Roland-Jones. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Kemar Roach to Toby Roland-Jones. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.FOUR! Shannon Gabriel to Stuart Broad. Half volley, off stump backing away driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Broad opens himself up again and hits the ball just wide of mid off's right hand.Shannon Gabriel to Stuart Broad. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.Shannon Gabriel to Stuart Broad. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.No ball Shannon Gabriel to Stuart Broad. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dowrich.FOUR! Shannon Gabriel to Stuart Broad. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. He gives himself some room and opens up the offside. Timing the ball sweetly through extra cover.No ball Shannon Gabriel to Toby Roland-Jones. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Blackwood.Shannon Gabriel to Toby Roland-Jones. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Chase.Shannon Gabriel to Toby Roland-Jones. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Short, outside off stump swayed away, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Out-swinging half volley, down leg side on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Chase.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Short, outside off stump ducked, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Chase.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Stuart Broad. Length ball, defending, inside edge to deep cover for 1 run, by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Stuart Broad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Stuart Broad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for 2 runs.No ball Shannon Gabriel to Toby Roland-Jones. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.Shannon Gabriel to Stuart Broad. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.Shannon Gabriel to Stuart Broad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Shannon Gabriel to Toby Roland-Jones. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Blackwood.A gap in the clouds means there is some sunshine over Lord's, a small cheer goes around the ground.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Short, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Roach.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Short, outside off stump ducked, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Stuart Broad. Short, outside off stump ducked, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich. Braod gets into a very uncomfortable position as he seems to be expecting the fuller ball. He almost looks to just run away to the legside.OUT! Caught. Kemar Roach to Moeen Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to gully, by Hope. Moeen Ali fell for the plan. Roach was just going to keep bowling the ball well outside the off stump and get Ali to drive. He obliges and edges the ball straight into the hands of Kyle Hope who took a sharp catch up to his right, the ball came very quickly to him at gully. Kemar Roach gets himself on the honours board.Kemar Roach to Moeen Ali. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roach.Kemar Roach to Moeen Ali. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Toby Roland-Jones. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.FOUR! Shannon Gabriel to Toby Roland-Jones. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Roland-Jones opts to take the short ball on and with no one out at deep square leg, it's a safe shot to play.Shannon Gabriel to Toby Roland-Jones. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Toby Roland-Jones. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Toby Roland-Jones. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot flick, leading edge to cover for 1 run.Kemar Roach to Toby Roland-Jones. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Moeen Ali. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Hope.Kemar Roach to Moeen Ali. Seaming away back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Moeen Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Moeen Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Moeen Ali. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Toby Roland-Jones. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Chase.OUT! Bowled. Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed. He's got him second time around. A similar delivery to the no ball. Stokes is reaching for the ball again and a bit of late swing goes between bat and pad and knocks middle stump back.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.No ball Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to gully for 1 run. Well, a wicket with a no ball. Fantastic delivery by Gabriel, a bit of swing and it hits Stokes' inside edge and onto off stump. The umpires go upstairs and he's overstepped.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, leading edge to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Brathwaite.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Moeen Ali. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Hope.Kemar Roach to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Kemar Roach to Moeen Ali. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Roach.Kemar Roach to Moeen Ali. Short, off stump ducked, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to silly mid off for 1 run, fielded by Gabriel, fielded by Holder.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Brathwaite.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.OUT! L.B.W. Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad. This delivery nipped back sharply down the slope and traps Bairstow in front of the stumps. The umpire takes a long time to give it nd Bairstow refers it almost immediately. Three reds on review as the ball is crashing into leg stump.FOUR! Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Roach just relieving the pressure he's been working hard to build up against Bairstow. A fuller delivery that the Yorkshireman climbs into and hits into the empty space in the covers.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Gabriel.Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, pushing, to cover for 1 run, by Bishoo.No ball Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Chase.Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Gabriel.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run. Fifty for Ben Stokes. A fantastic counter-attacking innings under the circumstances. A free flowing innings again by the all-rounder.FOUR! Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, well timed past long on for 4 runs. A couple of steps towards the bowler and Stokes uses the angle to push the ball through mid on. Excellent shot.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gabriel, fielded by Blackwood.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Hope.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Chase.FOUR! Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past deep backward point for 4 runs. Better length from Roach, he draws Stokes into the drive and Stokes gets enough bat on it for the ball to go down and also in the gap.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Chase.Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.FOUR! Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Mirror image of the boundary hit by Stokes earlier in the over. Too short and Bairstow can swing through the line and it skips across the outfiled to the fence.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump down the track defending, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.FOUR! Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Easy pickings for Stokes, not really banged in with any conviction by Holder and it just sits up for the Durham man to pull away through mid wicket.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Hope.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roach.Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming away short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Bishoo.Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.Jason Holder to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Blackwood.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Short, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Blackwood.No ball Shannon Gabriel to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit body to short leg for 1 run.Shannon Gabriel to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.FOUR! Shannon Gabriel to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Gabriel getting a bit straight and Bairstow times the ball beautifully as he clips the ball off his pads.Shannon Gabriel to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump swayed away, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.FOUR! Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Excellent punch off the back foot. He let them ball come to him before finding the huge gap on the off side.Shannon Gabriel to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.Shannon Gabriel to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Blackwood.Shannon Gabriel to Jonny Bairstow. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Short, off stump on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Short, off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, run save by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Gabriel.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.No ball Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dowrich.FOUR! Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Dropped catch then four, it has happened again. Stokes gets in behind this one and punches sweetly back down the ground.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to slips for no runs, dropped catch by Hope. A difficult chance but should've been out. Holder moved the man out of third slip and ball would've gone straight to him. A brilliant effort by K Hope, though.Shannon Gabriel to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Holder. And we're back out. The rest of the day seems pretty clear. Tea at 4:45.Shannon Gabriel to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich. It has been drizzling a bit this morning but has just got heavier. The umpires decide to go off bu the West Indies aren't happy and are lingering around the outfield.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Kemar Roach to Jonny Bairstow. Seaming in short, outside off stump swayed away, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.OUT! Caught. Kemar Roach to Dawid Malan. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Dowrich. Roach gets another left hander out from round the wicket. Angling the ball into the batsmen and then the ball just hitting seam and moving away. Thin edge straight through to Dowrich. A good start is ended abruptly.Kemar Roach to Dawid Malan. Seaming away half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.Kemar Roach to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.FOUR! Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Mid off is quite wide and Stokes times the ball well to the inside of him. Nice start by England.Shannon Gabriel to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.Shannon Gabriel to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, hit pad to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Short, to leg on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Holder.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chase.FOUR! Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Short and wide and Stokes puts his hands through it, it flies behind the point fielder to the fence.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.FOUR! Shannon Gabriel to Dawid Malan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Slightly overpitched and Malan ceases the opportunity for some easy runs. He smashes it away.Shannon Gabriel to Dawid Malan. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Dawid Malan. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Holder.Shannon Gabriel to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Chase.Shannon Gabriel to Dawid Malan. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Blackwood.Shannon Gabriel to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.It's the second day here at the Home of Cricket. Conditions today are much the same as yesterday, maybe with a little more rain forecast. England will be looking to get some sort of lead as with conditions being very bowler friendly, 123 doesn't look like such a bad score by the West Indies. This game is well set up for a result, with better batting conditions later in the game.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. In-swinging length ball, to leg down the track, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Bad light ends the day early. From what looked like England's day when West Indies were bowled out to what is now more like a very even day. Conditions have favoured the bowlers massively and with more rain forecast for tomorrow, we could be in for more of the same.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.FOUR! Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Seaming away length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Holder strays onto the pads of Ben Stokes and he has no problem with hitting that to the fence. The ball runs away down the slope.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to slips for no runs, fielded by Hope.Kemar Roach to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs. Malan had to hit that one away with his bat at the second attempt as the ball almost rolled back onto the stumps.Kemar Roach to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Gabriel.Kemar Roach to Dawid Malan. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roach.Kemar Roach to Dawid Malan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Dawid Malan. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Dawid Malan. Seaming in short, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 3 runs.Jason Holder to Dawid Malan. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.FOUR! Jason Holder to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, past third man for 4 runs. A bit of width from Holder and Malan is able to guide the ball past the slip cordon, down to third man.Jason Holder to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.FOUR! Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Strong shot by Stokes. Very full from Roach and Stokes punches the ball past mid off's right hand.FOUR! Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Conditiond making it really difficult to bat. Roach finds the outside but Stokes plays it with soft hands and the ball runs away backward of point.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, to slips for no runs, fielded by Hope.Kemar Roach to Ben Stokes. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Dawid Malan. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Dawid Malan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.Jason Holder to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Gabriel.Jason Holder to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.OUT! Caught. Jason Holder to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge to slips, by Powell. Huge wicket for the West Indies. Joe Root trying to push the ball off the back foot through the covers and the ball just bounced more than he expected. Sharp catch by Powell as he moved late. Jason Holder on a hat trick.Kemar Roach to Dawid Malan. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Dawid Malan. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Dawid Malan. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.FOUR! Kemar Roach to Dawid Malan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Overpitched by Roach and punched straight by Malan. Once he had beaten the mid off fielder, the ball was always running away for four.Kemar Roach to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.Kemar Roach to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Blackwood.OUT! L.B.W. Jason Holder to Tom Westley. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad. A bit of nibble out there and the England batsmen are finding it difficult to bat. Westley consulted Root about the review but decide against it. Good decision as it was umpire's call on both impact and height.Jason Holder to Tom Westley. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.Jason Holder to Tom Westley. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.FOUR! Jason Holder to Tom Westley. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. That's the ball Westley wants. Too straight from Holder and it's flicked away through mid wicket.Jason Holder to Tom Westley. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roach.Jason Holder to Tom Westley. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.OUT! Caught. Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Dowrich. Excellent delivery by Roach, a little bit of movement away from the batsmen means the the ball takes a thin edge through to Dowrich. Cook had to play at that one.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Hope.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs.Jason Holder to Tom Westley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Tom Westley. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hope.Jason Holder to Tom Westley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Tom Westley. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Jason Holder to Tom Westley. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Tom Westley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roach.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Holder.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.APPEAL! Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, by Bishoo, appeal made for Run Out. Cook was well in but it was sent upstairs anyway.Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Chase.Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Short, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Holder.Jason Holder to Alastair Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.Jason Holder to Alastair Cook. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Jason Holder to Alastair Cook. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Blackwood.Jason Holder to Alastair Cook. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chase.Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Chase.Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Blackwood.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Tom Westley. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.Kemar Roach to Tom Westley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Tom Westley. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Chase.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Holder.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Holder.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Holder.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Short, to leg on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.FOUR! Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Played with soft hands by Cook. Yet more runs runs for him coming from third man.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs.Shannon Gabriel to Tom Westley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, to leg on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Tom Westley. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roach.Kemar Roach to Tom Westley. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, hit body to silly point for no runs.OUT! Caught. Kemar Roach to Mark Stoneman. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Dowrich. Roach getting this one to bounce a bit and move away from the batsmen. Stoneman probably didn't have to play at it though. Not the start he, or England, would've wanted.Kemar Roach to Mark Stoneman. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Mark Stoneman. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Mark Stoneman. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Hope.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Seaming in length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.Shannon Gabriel to Alastair Cook. Seaming in length ball, middle stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Shannon Gabriel to Mark Stoneman. Seaming in back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chase.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roach.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Blackwood.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.NEW BALL. Kemar Roach to Alastair Cook. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short leg for no runs.OUT! Bowled. Ben Stokes to Shannon Gabriel. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed. Hooping in ducker from Stokes, Gabriel looking to hit the ball as far as he and gets castled. Stokes finishes with 6 for 22. Anderson is going to have to wait for his 500th Test wicket.West Indies will be disappointed that their middle order could not add to a decent start made by S Hope and Powell but will be looking to take advantage of the favourable bowling conditions this evening. England will look to build up a huge lead. All eyes on their top order, though, as they have been a little wobbly of late.OUT! Caught. Ben Stokes to Kemar Roach. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to slips, by Anderson. Stokes gets one to bounce off a length and the ball takes the shoulder of the bat. Anderson takes a good catch diving infront of third slip. Stokes has five wickets and gets his name on the bowling honours board, he's already on the batting one.Ben Stokes to Kemar Roach. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Anderson finds the outside edge but Bishoo played the ball with soft hands and manages to find the gap wide of fourth slip.Ben Stokes to Kemar Roach. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Kemar Roach. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Anderson.OUT! Bowled. Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. In-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed. Holder was shaping up to leave that ball but the late swing from Stokes means that he had to play at the ball. He couldn't get his bat down quick enoughand his off stump is pegged back.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Malan.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.England's session, Stokes has bowled 13 overs on the trot and has done fantastically well, he should've had four wickets but Joe Root dropped Holder in the last over. West Indies have managed to scrape to tea only seven down. England will have one eye on batting tonight.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past deep backward point for 4 runs. Dropped catch and the next ball goes for four, how many times does that happen? Fuller from Stokes and Holder gets a thick edge. The ball hangs in the air but goes between point and the slips.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge to slips for no runs, dropped catch by Root. Joe Root would be thinking that he should've caught that one. Stokes finds the edge and it goes at a good height to Root's left but he doesn't react quick enough and it slips through his hands.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Ali.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Devendra Bishoo. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run.Ben Stokes to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Stokes.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Jason Holder. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Devendra Bishoo. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Devendra Bishoo. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Devendra Bishoo. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to slips for no runs, fielded by Westley.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Devendra Bishoo. In-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs. Late swing from Stokes and Bishoo gets an inside edge. It just misses the stumps but was fine enough to evade the gully fielder.No ball Ben Stokes to Devendra Bishoo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run.Ben Stokes to Devendra Bishoo. Seaming away half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Devendra Bishoo. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Moeen Ali to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Moeen Ali to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Moeen Ali to Jason Holder. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Moeen Ali to Jason Holder. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Moeen Ali to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Malan.Ben Stokes to Devendra Bishoo. In-swinging yorker, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Roland-Jones.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Short, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Moeen Ali to Devendra Bishoo. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Devendra Bishoo. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Moeen Ali to Devendra Bishoo. Off break yorker, to leg on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Devendra Bishoo. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Cook.Moeen Ali to Devendra Bishoo. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.FOUR! Moeen Ali to Devendra Bishoo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Another one flies past Ben Stokes, this time from Bishoo. The ballis slightly wider but he gets enough bat on it to beat Stokes.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to cover for no runs.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Length ball, off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Moeen Ali to Devendra Bishoo. Off break back of a length, off stump no foot movement flick, hit pad to silly point for no runs.Moeen Ali to Devendra Bishoo. Off break yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Moeen Ali to Devendra Bishoo. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Malan.Moeen Ali to Devendra Bishoo. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Moeen Ali to Devendra Bishoo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Moeen Ali to Jason Holder. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.Ben Stokes to Devendra Bishoo. In-swinging yorker, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Devendra Bishoo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.OUT! Caught. Ben Stokes to Shane Dowrich. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to slips, by Cook. Second wicket in the over for Stokes. Dowrich's feet not really going anywhere and a bit of seam movement away means the ball takes the outside edge, a good low catch taken by Cook. The umpires have a look to see if it carried but the replay shows that it goes straight in.Ben Stokes to Jason Holder. Out-swinging yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.OUT! Bowled. Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed. What a delivery! There's no batsmen that was getting anywhere near the one. Stokes' natural lean when he dlivers the ball angles the ball in, late swing away from Chase and holds its line. Clips the top of off stump, Stokes likes that one. West Indies are going to need their captain to step up here.Ben Stokes to Shane Dowrich. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Roston Chase. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Roston Chase. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Roston Chase. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.Moeen Ali to Roston Chase. Off break full toss, off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Moeen Ali to Roston Chase. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.FOUR! Moeen Ali to Roston Chase. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Thrown wide by Moeen and Chase throws his hands at the ball. Ben Stokes can't get anywhere near it as it flies past him at slip and down to third man.Ben Stokes to Shane Dowrich. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.No ball Ben Stokes to Shane Dowrich. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to slips for 1 run, fielded by Westley.Ben Stokes to Shane Dowrich. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Shane Dowrich. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot Fended, bat-pad to gully for no runs.Ben Stokes to Shane Dowrich. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Shane Dowrich. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Shane Dowrich. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Roston Chase. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Toby Roland-Jones to Roston Chase. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past fine leg for 4 runs. Chase is able to help that short ball round the corner. Fine leg is very wide so it easily reaches the rope.Toby Roland-Jones to Roston Chase. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Toby Roland-Jones to Roston Chase. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Toby Roland-Jones to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Roston Chase. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Ali.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoneman.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Malan.Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Root.Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Ali.Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. In-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, bat-pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. Short, outside off stump on the back foot, to slips for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. Out-swinging yorker, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. Short, off stump on the back foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shane Dowrich. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.OUT! Bowled. Toby Roland-Jones to Jermaine Blackwood. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed. Blackwood opting for the aggressive shot. Full length ball that was no where near full enough to drive. It just moves down with the famous Lord's slope a fraction and hits the stumps. After a good start, three quick wickets have fallen.Toby Roland-Jones to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Roston Chase. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Jermaine Blackwood. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Roland-Jones.Toby Roland-Jones to Roston Chase. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Roston Chase. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.Toby Roland-Jones to Roston Chase. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.Toby Roland-Jones to Roston Chase. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Toby Roland-Jones to Roston Chase. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. That's a more convincing shot, he whips the leg stump half volley through mid wicket. Good shot.FOUR! Toby Roland-Jones to Roston Chase. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, bat-pad past fine leg for 4 runs. The appeal goes up and they are questioning whther he hit it. Big inside edge and then flicks the pad. The ball runs away fine.Ben Stokes to Jermaine Blackwood. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Jermaine Blackwood. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.OUT! Caught & Bowled. Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed in the air under control back to bowler, fielded by Stokes. Two quick wickets for England as Powell tries to push the ball back down the ground, he's a bit early on it and Stokes gathers the ball in his follow through.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.OUT! Caught. Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement defending, outside edge to slips, by Cook. Cook's finally got one. Albeit a simple catch as TRJ bangs the ball in and squares Hope up a tad. Good wicket as Hope was just finding his timing again.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Seaming in length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Over pitched from TRJ and Hope punches the ball through extra cover.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, leading edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, inside edge to deep mid wicket for 3 runs.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Length ball, to leg on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Length ball, to leg on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.FOUR! Ben Stokes to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. A hint of swing from Stokes. He takes the outside edge and it flies behind backward point.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Roland-Jones gets too straight and Hope can just flick that off his hip past Ali at mid wicket.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Yorker, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 3 runs, fielded by Anderson.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Seaming away half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Broad.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs.FOUR! Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Broad gets too straight, with no fine leg, that's always four.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Short, to leg on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Broad.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Seaming in length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Seaming away back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, past deep cover for 4 runs. A bit of width from Roland-Jones and Powell can cut it away in front of point.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, to leg no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! James Anderson to Shai Hope. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. That's a better shot. Slightly fuller from Anderson and Hope punches the ball through the covers.James Anderson to Shai Hope. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.FOUR! James Anderson to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge past deep cover for 4 runs. Anderson gets Hope forward and driving the ball. He gets enough bat on it the get the ball infront in front of point to the fence.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Powell leans on the ball, playing the ball on the up, through mid off. Very good shot.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Shai Hope. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Anderson.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, inside edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, hit body to silly point for no runs.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.With the rain around and the overcast conditions, it could be a good toss to lose for Joe Root, completely different conditions to the bright sunshine that was around when Holder decided to bat. Saying that, West Indies have dealt with the conditions well. Powell has had a more solid start and Hope looks in unbelievable form. A bit of rain mid way through the session halted proceedings for half an hour or so. If the cloud cover continues, England will look to take a few early wickets in the next session, provided they get their lengths right, they have been a little short this morning.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malan.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to slips for no runs, fielded by Stokes.Toby Roland-Jones to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Toby Roland-Jones to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Shai Hope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Seaming away length ball, to leg on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Too straight again from Broad and Powell can flick it off his pads, too much power for Moeen Ali stop stop it as he runs around from fine leg.FOUR! James Anderson to Shai Hope. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Hope plays the ball late and runs it down to third man. He is in real form and showing it early here.James Anderson to Shai Hope. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.FOUR! James Anderson to Shai Hope. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Very fuul from anderson and the in-form Hope easily pushes the ball through the covers.OUT! Caught. James Anderson to Kyle Hope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Bairstow. Short check for a front foot no ball but the bowler is fine. Anderson moves to 499 Test wickets. Indecision again and Hope looks to leave the ball at the last moment but the ball just takes the outside edge. Bairstow takes the catch diving in front of first slip. Cook's heart will have been in his mouth as he saw the ball coming towards him.James Anderson to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.James Anderson to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to short leg for no runs.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Broad straying onto the pads and flicked away nicely.James Anderson to Kyle Hope. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow. Players back out. Lunch still at 1pm. Tea at 4:10pm.James Anderson to Kyle Hope. Out-swinging back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Anderson.James Anderson to Kyle Hope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kyle Hope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kyle Hope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Anderson.James Anderson to Kyle Hope. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson. What was light drizzle at the start of the over has just got heavier and the umpires have decided to take the players off.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Anderson.James Anderson to Kyle Hope. Out-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.James Anderson to Kyle Hope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.OUT! Caught. James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Bairstow. Brathwaite indecisive with that shot. A better length from Anderson creates the indecision, and a faint edge goes straight through to Bairstow.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.Stuart Broad to Kraigg Brathwaite. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short leg for no runs.Stuart Broad to Kraigg Brathwaite. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, thick edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Stokes.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Broad.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Ali.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to short extra cover for no runs.Stuart Broad to Kraigg Brathwaite. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kraigg Brathwaite. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.Stuart Broad to Kraigg Brathwaite. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Stoneman.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoneman.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Broad.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.FOUR! Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, past third man for 4 runs. Slightly shorter from Broad and Powell has enough time to guide the ball through gully. First boundary of the match.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow. Excellent leave. He didn't know much about that one as the ball seams back in and just goes over the stumps.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roland-Jones.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging back of a length, to leg on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoneman.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to slips for no runs, fielded by Stokes.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to slips for no runs, dropped catch by Cook. Straight to Cook at first slip. The ball hits the heel of his hands and rolls ups his arms, then drops to the floor. He should've had that one, England's catching woes from the second Test have continued.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, leading edge to cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Kieran Powell. Out-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Malan.Stuart Broad to Kraigg Brathwaite. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kraigg Brathwaite. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.Stuart Broad to Kraigg Brathwaite. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.Stuart Broad to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Broad.Stuart Broad to Kraigg Brathwaite. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roland-Jones.Stuart Broad to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Broad.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Broad.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Stoneman.James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.NEW BALL. James Anderson to Kraigg Brathwaite. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Stoneman.